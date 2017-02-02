Some makeup trends just seem too out there to actually pull off IRL. Case in point: the glitter lip (which one of our editors tested out over the holidays), which reached new heights thanks to Pat McGrath Labs’ original glitter lip kit that Naomi Campbell, Chrissy Teigen and more celebs showed off on Instagram. Most recently, Taylor Swift jumped on the bandwagon, and proves that you can make this lip work on a Valentine’s Day date.

The 27-year-old singer released the music video for Fifty Shades Darker‘s hit single, “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” with Zayn Malik – and besides the romantic tension, inspired by the one between Fifty Shades characters Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, in the video — we couldn’t help but obsess over Swift’s daring makeup.

Instead of wearing a classic red lipstick shade that she’s pretty much known for, Swift amped up the drama and added a glittery red topcoat to the look. “What we’re doing right now is a glitter lip that I’ve seen in shoots and on the runway and stuff,” the singer said in a behind-the-scenes video of the music video. “I haven’t really seen people do it in a music video. I feel like I have a disco ball on my face.”

And we must say, her festive red lip gives us some serious inspiration to sport the look again, just in time for Valentine’s Day. If you’re dying to try this look yourself, get pumped. Pat McGrath’s sold-out Lust 004 Lipstick Kit, which was originally limited edition last fall, just came back in time for your red and pink Valentine’s Day makeup. Whether you want to try a deep wine-colored lip, a less bold pinky nude or stick with the classic red for a glitter lip, Pat McGrath has it covered with the relaunch of these popular glitter lip kits.

Not ready to shell out the cash for one of these kits, though? Don’t worry. The drugstore makeup brand Tattoo Junkee, now available at Walmart, created its own near-identical matte liquid lipstick and glitter kits for the same style – and this one will only cost you less than five bucks!

Are you obsessed with Taylor’s glittery red lip? Will you be trying out the trend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!