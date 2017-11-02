Taylor Swift Makes Fun of Herself With New ‘Reputation’ Merch

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

The world is a little less than two weeks out from the Nov. 10 release of Reputation, and Taylor Swift is pulling out all the stops. Yesterday she gave fans an intimate look at the writing of “Gorgeous” and she’s already teased the release of a new single “Call It What You Want” plus a Nov. 9 performance during ABC’s TGIT block, marking her first performance of a new song in three years.

But that’s not all: There’s also going to be a pop-up store in New York City with exclusive Reputation merchandise from Nov. 12-16. Swift released a new lookbook featuring more snake rings, sweatshirts, and hats, plus one interesting top inspired by a fashion faux pas she made at a New York Knicks game in the fall of 2014, as Buzzfeed noticed.

While the Knicks lost to the Orlando Magic and Swift became BFFs with Kate Upton and Amanda Seyfried, Tumblr called out Swift’s mishap. It was all good for Swift, who owned her mistake by commenting on the post with, “I think what they’re trying to say politely is…I wore the shirt wrong, didn’t I.”

If you're ever having a bad day just remember that Taylor Swift wore a shirt backwards without realizing it. pic.twitter.com/2jyIXam4DM — Becca Boyce (@beccaboo20) November 19, 2016

And, if we’ve learned anything from Swift and the dozens of snakes we’ve encountered since she first announced Reputation back in August, she’s nothing if not the queen of reclaiming her narrative. Though the cutout trend should have definitely been left behind in 2014, the burgundy shirt is now an official Reputation top, and guess what? It’s still backwards.

Touché, Tay Tay.