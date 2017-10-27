Taylor Swift’s Reputation album roll out has been packed with easter eggs. The singer’s latest record is basically being decoded live on the Internet, just as Tay intended. Right now, her new music video is currently a hotly debated topic on social media. While Swift hasn’t confirmed or denied any of the hidden meanings in “…Ready for It,” she is setting the record straight about one thing: She wasn’t naked at any point during the 3:31-minute clip.

While it appeared that Swift was playing a naked cyborg in the highly visual video, complete with robs and lots of lightening, she was actually wearing a high-tech bodysuit the whole time. On Friday, the singer shared behind-the-scenes photo from set showing the light-up suit.

“It truly warms my heart that people had so much to say about this bodysuit,” she captioned one photo, dressed in the nude onesie featuring sheer panels.

The new wave of Swift’s music has also marked a style transformation for the star. She’s remained committed to her bangs, curly hair texture and she’s embracing an edgy, trendy wardrobe complete with everything from camo prints to over-the-knee boots to shirts as dresses — yes, she’s a lampshader now.

For the Reputation secret sessions, the singer has been gathering lucky fans for private listening parties in Rhode Island, London and Nashville and the photos are being leaked all over the Internet. Her hotly anticipated sixth studio album lands Nov. 10.

