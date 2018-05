Taylor Swift has a Reputation for great taste in “Delicate” jewelry (case in point: her ever-present “J” necklace) and her latest favorite piece is no exception. As the singer counts down to the kick off of her Reputation world tour with a series of social media videos and Instagram posts, fans have been quick to pick up on her choice of accessories.

Most recently they’ve spotted Taylor wearing a diamond evil eye ring by jewelry designer Zoe Lev (which is currently on sale here!) – perfect for keeping away bad vibes while prepping for a massive world tour … or in our case, just hanging out this summer. So we’ve gone ahead and rounded up a few of our favorite evil eye jewelry styles to shop at every budget. Scroll through to check them out for yourself!