Now’s the perfect time to do some holiday shopping from one of your favorite luxury skincare brands, whether it’s a gift for yourself or one of your beauty-obsessed BFFs.

From today until November 16th, every single rarely-discounted item on high-end Japanese skincare brand Tatcha‘s website can be yours for (yes!) 20 percent off by just entering the code “FF2017” at checkout at Tatcha.com during its Friends and Family sale. We mean it — no exclusions whatsoever!

But before you get shopping, we have even more exciting news. Tatcha also just released its Holiday 2017 collection, which features gorgeous gift sets (including full-size products); they’re all eligible for the discount, come in every price point that and can get you the biggest bang for your buck. But hurry — once the holiday sets are sold out, they will be gone for good!

Check out the amazing beauty picks we plan on adding to our shopping carts during this incredible sale below.

Joyful Discovery Skincare Set

Packaged beautifully in a Japanese bento-style box, this gift introduces you the best of the brand: its popular cleansing oil, brightening serum, silk face cream and more!

Buy It! Tatcha A Joyful Discovery Holiday Set, now $92 (full-price $115); tatcha.com

Lip Oil

This lightweight formula provides a soft sheen that’s a modern take on the geisha’s classic red lip.

Buy It! Tatcha Tinted Lip Oil, now $24 (full-price $30); tatcha.com

Kissed With Gold Set

You’ll feel ultra-glam when you swipe on Tatcha’s beloved gold spun lip balm, which has 23-karat gold flakes floating in it for a touch of shimmer.

Buy It! Tatcha Kissed with Gold Set, now $25.60 (full-price $32); tatcha.com

Radiance Face Mask

Besides being super Instagram-worthy, this vibrant purple rinse-off mask will reveal brighter-looking skin after each use.

Buy It! Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask, now $54.40 (full-price $68); tatcha.com

Dewy Skin Mist

Spritz this soft mist with or without makeup on to give your skin a healthy, luminous glow.

Buy It! Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, now $38.40 (full-price $48); tatcha.com

What do you plan on shopping at Tatcha’s Friends & Family sale? Share your picks with us in the comments below.