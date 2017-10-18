Whether you’re getting a head start on your holiday shopping or simply need to overhaul your makeup stash, Tarte is here to save the day. The cult-favorite makeup brand, which is known for being environmentally conscious and cruelty-free, is celebrating its birthday all week – and today, that means it’s offering fans huge discounts on its beloved products, with full-size palettes for as low as $18, travel sets for $9, and much, much more. To help you stock up before the sale ends at midnight on Wednesday, we’ve rounded up the best deals — all of which are going straight into our shopping carts. Below, everything we’re getting our hands on.

1. The ultimate face palette (above)

With everything from bronzer and highlighter to multiple shades of eye shadow, this flattering-for-everyone palette has all the neutral shades you need to create a natural look for day or night.

Buy It! Tarte Clay Play Face Shaping Palette, $18 (originally $25); tartecosmetics.com

2. Blush palette

Whether you’re in the mood for a bright pink, orange or red blush, this palette has them all, plus the perfect pale pink highlighter.

Buy It! Tarte Limited-Edition Kiss & Blush Cream Cheek & Lip Palette, $21 (originally $42); tartecosmetics.com

3. Eye rescue set

Need an pick-me-up after a long plane ride? Wear these undereye patches, slather on some eye cream and add a few swipes of mascara to look instantly awake.

Buy It! Tarte Limited Edition Wide Awake Eye Set, $9 (originally $12); tartecosmetics.com

4. Self-tanner kit

With body and face self-tanners and their perennially popular matte bronzer, this is your one-stop shop for the perfect sun-kissed glow.

Buy It! Tarte Limited-Edition Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Bronze & Sun Set, $10 (originally $17); tartecosmetics.com

5. Gym bag essentials

Need to get out of the gym locker room in a flash? These hand-picked products will speed up your routine.

Buy It! Tarte Limited-Edition Gym Bag Grabs Athleisure Essentials, $14 (originally $29); tartecosmetics.com

What are you buying? Sound off below.