Get your credit cards ready: It’s time to restock your entire makeup collection for under $70 — thanks to Tarte‘s flash sale that’s going on right this minute.

Yes, you read that correctly. The brand, which offers cult-fave bronzers, foundations, lip shades and more, is having a crazy online sale that lets you choose a total of seven products for a grand total of $63 from now until tomorrow morning. The only thing you have to do is go online and choose a foundation, concealer, cheek product, lip color, eye product and mascara — all of which would typically cost you around $200 — in one shot. Plus, your new beauty kit will come in an adorable pouch — making the deal even sweeter.

But since we know it’ll be hard to choose just seven products, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite items get you started.

The Perfect Mascara

Buy It! Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara (orig. $23); tartecosmetics.com

Stay-All-Day Lipstick

Buy It! Tarte Tartiest Lip Paint (orig, $20) tartecosmetics.com

Longwear Foundation

Buy It! Tarte Amazonian Clay Foundation (orig. $39) tartecosmetics.com