Get Festival-Ready With These Tarte Beauty Products (Which Are 30 Percent Off Right Now)

Let’s be real: who doesn’t love a good beauty sale? Even if you’ve got bins overflowing with makeup (in which case, you need our handy cleanout guide), it’s tough to resist those rare moments when all your favorite beauty products get marked down. It might be time to start making room, because for the next three days, almost everything on Tarte‘s entire website is 30 percent off using the code FESTIVAL in honor of the impending music festival season.

Not only does the brand’s array of makeup products range from vibrant pops of color to natural nudes, but using products from the line is actually good for you and the environment too. Each product’s formula is made with all natural, all vegan, all green ingredients: perfect to start using as we approach Earth Day at the end of April!

Whether you’re looking for fun products to try for Coachella, want to incorporate some green beauty products into your routine or just love a good sale, check out our picks from Tarte below that won’t disappoint.

One of these full-coverage, creamy concealers is sold every 26 seconds, and for good reason! Grab your own to see it work its magic covering up your early morning dark circles.

The unicorn trend is taking over the beauty world and adding a burst of rainbow fun to everyone’s makeup cabinet, including this palette featuring 10 luminous shadows and a intense highlighter for strobing.

Even if you’ve got 100 lipsticks in your purse at this moment, you have to admit this hydrating formula (which comes in 24 shades and is housed in a pretty aqua tube) is hard not to buy.

Bring colorful Coachella makeup tutorials to life with this range of cream liners, which can also be used as a pigmented cream eye shadow base.

This mist’s a double whammy: it refreshes your makeup and gives your skin a boost of hydration with one spritz. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, so don’t worry about trying it if you have sensitive skin.

What are you stocking up on during Tarte’s friends and family 30% off sale? Tell us what you purchased in the comments below!