Target's 2018 Swim Collection Just Dropped with Over 1,700 New Swimsuits All Under $50

Everyone knows that going to Target means checking out with items you probably didn’t intend on buying in the first place. And thanks to the superstore’s new 2018 Swim Collection, it’s hard to have any self-control over your shopping cart.

With over 1,700 new swim styles the options are pretty much endless — not to mention size-inclusive and affordable. The entire collection ranges in price between $14.99 and $49.99, with most styles coming in around $24.99! And with Target being a leader for body positivity, they’ve even expanded the assortment of styles to fit all shapes, sizes and body types.

“It’s our goal to take the stress out of swimsuit season and bring joy back to the beach by providing something for every Target guest,” the retailer posted on its website, A Bullseye View. “To show off the new styles you’ll see bright, vibrant images throughout our marketing campaign — all meant to inspire guests to have fun while rocking their favorite swimsuit. Something you won’t see? Reshaping or airbrushing. Building on the strong foundation we set with last year’s campaign, we’re celebrating women and encouraging them to embrace the beauty of their own bodies.”

Target’s true-to-life campaign empowers women of all body types to embrace their swimsuit confidence and shop a variety of on-trend styles.

Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite swimsuits and more available at Target now!

Floral Scalloped Bikini

Buy It! Costa del Sol Women’s Plus Size Floral Scallop Bikini Top, $34.99 and Plus Size Floral Scallop High Waist Bikini Bottom, $34.99

Gingham Print Bikini

Buy It! Xhilaration Gingham Tie Front Bikini Top, $17.99 and Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $17.99

Crochet Bikini

Buy It! Xhilaration Plus Size Crochet High Neck Bikini Top, $24.99 and Plus Size Crochet Detail Hipster Bikini Bottom, $17.99

High Waist Floral Bikini

Buy It! Xhilaration Tie Front Bralette Bikini Top, $14.99 and Tie Back High Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $17.99

Cutout Mesh One-Piece

Buy It! Ava & Viv Mesh Cut Out One Piece, $39.99