Say Goodbye to Target's Merona and Mossimo Fashion Lines

If you’re a big fan of Target fashion, you might want to sit down for this news.

The retail giant is revamping its entire fashion brand lineup, which means that some Target staples will stop being produced. And according to The Wall Street Journal, Mossimo, Merona, Cherokee, and Circo are among the lines that didn’t make the cut.

“Our brands have been solid performers. Take Cherokee and Circo in our kids’ business, for example—they were performing strongly, even in a difficult market,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a press release. “But we talked to our guests, looked at the data, and we realized that there was this huge opportunity to create a unique personality and own-able, differentiated point of view.”

That new point of view will come in the form of 12 new clothing, accessories, and home decor lines. While there’s no word yet on when exactly Merona and Mossimo will be phased out, Target has already replaced the Cherokee and Circo kids’ lines with Cat & Jack and Art Class.

Not all 12 new lines have been debuted yet, but Target has announced four of them—a women’s clothing line called A New Day, a men’s line called Goodfellow & Co, an athleisure line called JoyLab, and a home decor line called Project 62.

While the new brands will certainly be an exciting addition to avid Target customers, any fans of Mossimo and Merona might want to stock up while they still can.

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com