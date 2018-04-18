Target's Beauty Aisle Added 8 Makeup Brands for Medium to Deep Skin Tones: Learn More Here

Target’s beauty aisle is getting even better! This week, the retailer announced a new inclusive initiative, which means they are now offering more brands that meet the needs of shoppers with medium to deep skin tones.

Available now on Target.com and in stores starting May 20th, the store brought in eight existing beauty brands — Coloured Raine, Makeup Geek, EveryHue Beauty, HALEYS Beauty, Hue Noir, The Lip Bar, Reina Rebelde and Violet Voss — which together create an assortment of cosmetics designed to work on deeper skin tones.

“We know our guests have a wide range of beauty needs and preferences, and we want to make sure Target has the best assortment for all hair types or skin tones,” Christina Hennington, senior vice president of Beauty and Essentials at Target said in a release. “These eight new cosmetic brands will further our range of shade options — from foundation to lip — and are available at incredible prices. We’ll continue to listen to our guests to understand what beauty products they’re looking for at Target, and look forward to seeing their response to these new cosmetic brands.”

This continues Target’s trend of pumping up its beauty: The retailer added an array of K-Beauty brands and eco-friendly options to its stores in the beauty department over the past year.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Before you get to shopping the newest brands, learn a bit more about these affordable, inclusive companies below.

Makeup Geek

Born from her popular YouTube channel, Makeup Geek founder Marlena Stell used her passion for makeup to develop a huge assortment of eye shadows, highlighters, bronzers, blushes and more for all. Now, a selection of her top picks that work on medium to deep skin tones are available at Target.

Buy It! Makeup Geek Bronzer Luster, $21.99; target.com

EveryHue Beauty

Founded by four women — including Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant — EveryHue Beauty’s assortment of complexion products now found at Target were designed to serve the multiethnic woman (with an emphasis on warmer tones).

Buy It! EveryHue Beauty Tinted Medium Coverage Moisturizer, $18.99; target.com

Coloured Raine

This cruelty-free brand was founded to encourage self-expression while including shades suited for women of color.

Buy It! Coloured Raine Glowlighter, $19.99; target.com

Hue Noir

Cosmetic chemist Paula Hayes used her expertise in science and technology to perfectly formulate a foundation range with enough color options for the modern multicultural woman.

Buy It! Hue Noir True Hues Flawless Matte Foundation, $19.99; target.com

HALEYS Beauty

Not only do HALEYS Beauty’s foundations come in an impressive 33 shades, but the brand also makes sure each product also packs complexion-treating ingredients. This one contains an exclusive antioxidant blend to protect skin from environmental aggressors, while also providing full coverage.

Buy It! HALEYS Beauty Re:Set Liquid Matte Foundation, $19.99; target.com

Reina Rebelde

Inspired by founder Regina Merson’s Mexican heritage, Reina Rebelde’s makeup line features bold hues made with versatility in mind.

Buy It! Reina Rebelde On Your Face Contour + Color Trio, $18; target.com

Violet Voss

Best known for its dramatic faux mink false lashes, Violet Voss was created by a team of makeup artists whose goal was to get provide professional quality makeup at an affordable price point.

Buy It! Violet Voss Just Slayin’ Lashes, $9.99; target.com

The Lip Bar

In 2012, The Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler was inspired to create a makeup brand that defied traditional standards of beauty, didn’t contain tons of chemicals and represented all women. Now, she offers vegan lipsticks and glosses in an include array of shades from nude to fuchsia.

Buy It! The Lip Bar Matte Lipstick, $13; target.com