8 Things to Buy From Target's Mossimo and Merona Lines Before They're Gone Forever

With the news of Target’s plan to revamp its entire fashion brand lineup, fans of the store’s Mossimo and Merona lines everywhere are totally buggin’. As two of the four brands that are being replaced (and no exact timing as to when they’ll be phased out), we’re sprinting to Target to get our hands on all of the cutest pieces from each before they’re gone forever. And from off-the-shoulder dresses to straw totes and an adorable floral print one-shoulder top, there are tons of cute options to choose from. Scroll down to shop these last-chance buys while you still can!

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

This flirty polka dot dress is great for dates, special occasions or even brunch with your friends.

Buy it! Merona plus-size cold-shoulder dress, $29.99; target.com

Bomber Jacket

This bomber jacket is both sporty and feminine thanks to the pretty floral pattern.

Buy it! Merona printed bomber jacket, $29.99; target.com

RELATED PHOTOS: 3 Fresh Ways to Wear a Denim Mini Skirt

Straw Tote

Perfect for beach days and picnics in the park, this pom-pom straw tote is the ultimate carry-all.

Buy it! Merona large straw tote handbag, $34.99; target.com

Gingham Top

Pair this off-the-shoulder top with white jeans or a denim mini for a picnic-perfect look.

Buy It! Merona button-front 0ff-the-shoulder top, $24.99; target.com

Ruffle Maxi Dress

We love the dark floral print on this ruffle maxi dress — it’s perfect for day or night.

Buy it! Mossimo ruffle maxi dress, $29.99; target.com

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Culpo Needs You to Tell Her Which Side Is Her ‘Good Side’

One Shoulder Top

Sexy and sweet, this top is the ultimate summer party style.

Buy It! Mossimo Supply Co. one-shoulder gauze top, $16.99; target.com

Lace-Up Espadrilles

Espadrilles are the cutest shoes for summer and even better with a lace-up detail.

Buy It! Mossimo Supply Co. Elinor d’Orsay Ghillie lace-up espadrille ballet flats, $24.99; target.com

Embroidered Jeans

These embroidered cropped jeans are perfect for summer weekends.

Buy It! Mossimo straight crop with floral embroidery jeans, $32.99; target.com

What Merona and Mossimo for Target pieces are you picking up before they’re gone? Comment below and let us know!