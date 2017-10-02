Not like we need another excuse to go shopping at Target, but with the most recent launch of their new athleisure and activewear line, JoyLab, it’s definitely going to be harder than ever to resist. The highly anticipated performance-wear line is comprised of pieces meant to take you from barre to brunch and everywhere in between and trust us when we say – you’re going to want every. single. piece.

Not only is the new collection full of cute, affordable and trendy athleisure pieces ranging from $14.99 to $44.99, but it’s also size inclusive with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. We’re chalking this up as another amazing win for size inclusivity in the world of fashion and curvy women everywhere.

