10 Affordable Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Score at Target

In a pinch for a last-minute gift? Mom will swoon over these budget-friendly goodies.

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

CHIC TOTE

Everyone will think her sleek new hold-everything bag came straight from the department store.

Buy It! Merona Faux Leather Belted Tote With Crossbody Strap, $39.99; target.com

STATEMENT NECKLACE

Baublebar’s new Target collection has the perfect statement pieces to spice up mom’s jewelry collection.

Buy It! Sugarfix by BaubleBar Floral Crystal Necklace, $21.99; target.com 

EYE SHADOW PALETTE

Give her the gift of a smoky eye that the other moms in book club will squeal over with this do-it-all, 28-shade eye shadow palette.

Buy It! BH Cosmetics 28 Color Eyeshadow Palette, $12.99; target.com

STRAW HAT

Keep her ageless skin safe from the summer sun with this chic (and practical!) wide-brimmed straw hat.

Buy It! Women’s Tan Floppy Hat with Black Band, $14.99; target.com

BRUSH SET

When was the last time she treated herself to new makeup brushes? This set covers all of the bases, and even includes a cool black case.

Buy It! Sonia Kashuk Double Duty Brush Set, $21.41; target.com

MARBLE CANDLE

Trust us: Mom loves anything that comes in a chic marble jar. And this candle’s green tea, vanilla and rose scent won’t disappoint either.

Buy It! Urban Collection Grey Flannel Marble Jar Candle, $14.99; target.com

MANI PEDI KIT

Treat her to soft skin and lips with this do-it-all collection of cult-favorite Burt’s Bees products.

Buy It! Burt’s Bees Tips and Toes Kit, $11.99; target.com

NECK MASSAGER

What’s better than the gift of spa-worthy relaxation in her living room? This heated neck massager will bring on the bliss.

Buy It! Conair Body Benefits Massaging Neck Rest With Heat, $29.99; target.com

THE PERFECT TRENCH

Every mom needs a cool-yet-classic trench in her arsenal — and this one fits both of those requirements.

Buy It! Who What Wear Women’s Drapey Trench, $49.99; target.com

FLORAL SLIDES

Get her ready for a summer of garden parties and backyard BBQs with these floral slip-on flats.

Buy It! Mossimo Supply Co. Women’s Lina Slide Sandals, $15.99; target.com

