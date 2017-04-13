10 Affordable Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Score at Target
In a pinch for a last-minute gift? Mom will swoon over these budget-friendly goodies.
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
CHIC TOTE
Everyone will think her sleek new hold-everything bag came straight from the department store.
Buy It! Merona Faux Leather Belted Tote With Crossbody Strap, $39.99; target.com
STATEMENT NECKLACE
Baublebar’s new Target collection has the perfect statement pieces to spice up mom’s jewelry collection.
Buy It! Sugarfix by BaubleBar Floral Crystal Necklace, $21.99; target.com
EYE SHADOW PALETTE
Give her the gift of a smoky eye that the other moms in book club will squeal over with this do-it-all, 28-shade eye shadow palette.
Buy It! BH Cosmetics 28 Color Eyeshadow Palette, $12.99; target.com
STRAW HAT
Keep her ageless skin safe from the summer sun with this chic (and practical!) wide-brimmed straw hat.
Buy It! Women’s Tan Floppy Hat with Black Band, $14.99; target.com
BRUSH SET
When was the last time she treated herself to new makeup brushes? This set covers all of the bases, and even includes a cool black case.
Buy It! Sonia Kashuk Double Duty Brush Set, $21.41; target.com
MARBLE CANDLE
Trust us: Mom loves anything that comes in a chic marble jar. And this candle’s green tea, vanilla and rose scent won’t disappoint either.
Buy It! Urban Collection Grey Flannel Marble Jar Candle, $14.99; target.com
MANI PEDI KIT
Treat her to soft skin and lips with this do-it-all collection of cult-favorite Burt’s Bees products.
Buy It! Burt’s Bees Tips and Toes Kit, $11.99; target.com
NECK MASSAGER
What’s better than the gift of spa-worthy relaxation in her living room? This heated neck massager will bring on the bliss.
Buy It! Conair Body Benefits Massaging Neck Rest With Heat, $29.99; target.com
THE PERFECT TRENCH
Every mom needs a cool-yet-classic trench in her arsenal — and this one fits both of those requirements.
Buy It! Who What Wear Women’s Drapey Trench, $49.99; target.com
FLORAL SLIDES
Get her ready for a summer of garden parties and backyard BBQs with these floral slip-on flats.
Buy It! Mossimo Supply Co. Women’s Lina Slide Sandals, $15.99; target.com