Psyched About Target’s Commitment to Safe Beauty? The Best Natural Products to Shop There Now

Target has long been your one-stop shop for all things from Q-tips to cute swimsuits to clearance DVDs you didn’t even know you wanted. But by 2020, they hope that they’ll also be your go-to destination for green, natural and transparent beauty products.

Yes, you can still purchase your favorite big-name brand lipstick and shampoo in Target stores and on their website. But moving forward, those brands — and hundreds of other brands that the store carries — will be asked to present an ingredient list, disclosing what ingredients are included in their products.

In a statement, the company says that their goal is “to achieve transparency to all ingredients, including generics such as fragrance, in beauty, baby care, personal care and household cleaning products by 2020.” In turn, they’ll be increasing consumer awareness of ingredients such as phtalates, parabens and formaldehyde, while also bringing awareness to the brands and products who have gotten rid of those chemicals. And on top of that, they’ll also require textile suppliers to remove perfluorinated chemicals and flame retardants from fabric by 2022.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Beauty Product Launches of 2017

Overall, the goal is to make shopping greener easier for the store’s customers. Dawn Block, Target beauty’s senior vice president says, “Making informed choices should be simple for guests. This framework is designed to take the complications out of finding better-for-you product options.”

And you can already shop easier on their website. Thanks to a “naturals” section as well as a useful dropdown menu of ingredients you want to remove, you can simply narrow down your search for those healthier items. Here, five of the natural products we’re adding to our shopping carts.

Clockwise from left: Bare Republic SPF50 Clear Screen Sport Spray $12.99; target.com; Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Wipes, $2.99; target.com; S.W. Basics Rose Water, $11.99; target.com; W3ll People Expressionist Pro Mascara, $21.99; target.com; Alba Botanica Hawaiian Detox Scrub, $$11.49; target.com

Read more about the brand’s initiative here, and tell us: what do you think of their new movement?