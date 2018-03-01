Target's New Fashion Collaboration Is with Hunter - and the Rain Boots Are All Under $50!

Mark your calendars: Target announced its latest design partnership, and it’s one for the whole family.

The superstore teamed with the heritage footwear and clothing brand Hunter on an exclusive collection of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories launching in stores and online at Target.com on April 14. Now you can get all your wellies (at a great price!) before festival season.

The apparel and accessories line features more than 300 items with fashion pieces ranging $5 to $45. The collection also includes a selection of home and outdoor goods (marking Hunter’s first foray into the decor space), such as hammocks, camping supplies, sunshades and coolers ranging in price from $6 to $80.

“Hunter is known for its impeccable design aesthetic, rich heritage and playful spirit, so it was a partnership that excited us from day one,” Mark Tritton, Target’s EVP and chief merchandising officer, tells PEOPLE. “We also know our guests love Hunter as much as we do. The brand has the highest guest awareness of any of our past design partnerships. Additionally, both Hunter and Target strive to bring joy to families. That’s what we are hoping to do with this collaboration. We developed it for families and friends to have fun together, rain or shine.”

Target announces lifestyle collaboration with Hunter launching in store and online April 16. (Product from LEFT:Tote, $35; Toddler Rain Jacket, $30; Girl Poncho, $25, Skirt, $20, Sneaker, $30; Boy Hoodie, $20, Jacket, $30, Short, $20, Socks, $6, Sneaker, $30; Man Pullover, $30, Rain Jacket, $40, Pant, $30, Rain Boot, $40; Woman Vest, $25, Rain Jacket, $40, Short, $25, Socks, $10, Rain Boot, $35) Courtesy Target

The fastest selling items are bound to be the famous wellington Hunter rain boots, which will retail for $45 and under — a dramatic price cut from the $150 price tag on the brand’s classic tall wellies.

“We obviously wanted to ensure that a tall Wellington boot was included in the collection, but it was important for us to create a boot that was unique and exclusive to the partnership — a boot created in such a way that would make it as accessible as possible in terms of price,” Hunter’s Creative Director Alasdhair Willis tells PEOPLE. “We are delighted with the result: a boot that carries references from our Original boots, but is truly a one-off to celebrate the partnership with Target.”

Celebrity fans who have worn Hunter boots include Gisele Bündchen, Sarah Jessica Parker, Julianne Moore, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Bradley Cooper, Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, Harry Styles, Cara Delevingne and of course Kate Moss who famously brought the boots to festival season.

“Kate Moss wearing her Hunter boots to Glastonbury in 2005 was a defining moment for the brand,” Willis tells PEOPLE, adding that soon-to-be-princess Meghan Markle was recently photographed wearing her own pair of Original Wellington boots in Kensington in London.

Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

Tritton concludes that this collaboration is perfect for getting a jumpstart on your spring wardrobe.

“Both Hunter and Target came into this partnership knowing we wanted to develop a well-designed collection that is all about fun, optimism and accessible adventure. I think when our guests see the collection they’ll agree this is the perfect partnership to ring in spring.”

Target REDcard holders will receive early access to pre-order exclusive styles in select colors, beginning Saturday, April 7. Target will also host a family friendly festival in Los Angeles at the end of March where first time guests can shop the collection before it lands in stores April 14.