Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa was worried he was going through a mid-life crisis earlier this year when he got a new hairstyle, new clothes and new Instagram motto (lots of shirtless pics). And over the weekend, he announced he may be going through it again.

“Is this another…..mid life crisis!!!??” he asked fans on Instagram, posting a photo of himself wearing a black muscle tee, dark jeans and black collared vest, which is all part of his new, updated look.

“So I decided it was time to increase my ‘swag’ as the kids call it so I got a new wardrobe AND I picked everything myself,” he wrote. “Hopefully I did a good job! Christina said I look like a farmer🙄…do you FOLKS like my new look??😎” (Judging by the positive reactions in the comments, he nailed it.)

If you’re thinking to yourself, that this isn’t shockingly different than his everyday wear on Flip or Flop, you’re right. He’s worn similar vests, shirts and jeans in the past (see below for proof). But we do appreciate that he’s conscious about stepping up his style nevertheless.

SOOO Excited to watch my babies Christmas performance today!! It was OMG cute….how about all you parents out there, any fun performances with your kids!??❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:49am PST

California winter!!! Nothing like outdoor ice skating in 80 degree weather!! Having a blast with my munchkin!! Is it 80 degrees where you are🤔? How's the weather out there!? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Ladies and gentlemen… today we started ANOTHER brand new season 7 house!! I can't believe how fast we are cranking out these episodes!!! I think…you guys are going to LOVE the new season, who's ready?? Now "It's time to find another house to flip"😂😂😂 A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:39pm PST

Christina and Tarek El Moussa on Coming Back from ‘Rock Bottom’ One Year After Surprising Split

In April the star joked he was going through a mid-life crisis after filing for divorce from his wife Christina El Moussa in December 2016, which led to an entire makeover, staring with a new haircut and wardrobe update with the help of his sister.

He recently reflected on his life one year after dramatically splitting with Christina, finding inspiration from a J.K. Rowling quote: “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

“This quote really stood out to me,” Tarek wrote in a candid post to fans. “We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight….when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair.”

And now that he’s back on top, he seems to be feeling the urge to clean out his closet, much to the approval of his fans.

What do you think of his new outfit?