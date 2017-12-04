Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa was worried he was going through a mid-life crisis earlier this year when he got a new hairstyle, new clothes and new Instagram motto (lots of shirtless pics). And over the weekend, he announced he may be going through it again.
“Is this another…..mid life crisis!!!??” he asked fans on Instagram, posting a photo of himself wearing a black muscle tee, dark jeans and black collared vest, which is all part of his new, updated look.
“So I decided it was time to increase my ‘swag’ as the kids call it so I got a new wardrobe AND I picked everything myself,” he wrote. “Hopefully I did a good job! Christina said I look like a farmer🙄…do you FOLKS like my new look??😎” (Judging by the positive reactions in the comments, he nailed it.)
RELATED PHOTOS: Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts for the Home
If you’re thinking to yourself, that this isn’t shockingly different than his everyday wear on Flip or Flop, you’re right. He’s worn similar vests, shirts and jeans in the past (see below for proof). But we do appreciate that he’s conscious about stepping up his style nevertheless.
Christina and Tarek El Moussa on Coming Back from ‘Rock Bottom’ One Year After Surprising Split
In April the star joked he was going through a mid-life crisis after filing for divorce from his wife Christina El Moussa in December 2016, which led to an entire makeover, staring with a new haircut and wardrobe update with the help of his sister.
He recently reflected on his life one year after dramatically splitting with Christina, finding inspiration from a J.K. Rowling quote: “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”
“This quote really stood out to me,” Tarek wrote in a candid post to fans. “We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight….when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair.”
And now that he’s back on top, he seems to be feeling the urge to clean out his closet, much to the approval of his fans.
What do you think of his new outfit?