Taraji P. Henson's Glam Vacation Photos Are Something to Aspire to on Your Spring Break

Make no mistake about it, Taraji P Henson is a bonafide queen. If her general stately presence on the red carpet and award-winning tour de force performances on the big screen aren’t proof enough, then we’re positive her always superbly dressed character on Empire, Cookie, would be more than happy to set the record straight for you. And now, the actress finally has a crown befitting her royal status, swapping out her usual blunt bob for a head full of locs.

As we’ve pointed out before, Taraji and Rihanna are basically on their way to morphing into the same person. So of course, the Hidden Figures star needed to try out the signature hairdo Riri has been sporting for the past few months as part of her role in the new film Ocean’s 8.

@muurswagg thank you for my goodies. I love your clothes!!!! #photocred @p.o.w.e.r._crew 💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Unlike the pop star, however, Henson chose to keep her locs slightly shorter, only coming down to her ribcage instead of her waist, with blonde pieces mixed throughout as well as a smattering of metal beads.

RELATED PHOTOS: How Taraji P. Henson Escaped Abuse to Find Hollywood Stardom as a Single Mom

From Coinage: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

But that’s not all.

When you are blessed so you take #glam on vaca too. #GodIs @tymwallacehair missed you @jasonbolden and @ashuntasheriff this will be EVERY YEAR. We work too dang on hard. Peep that @muurswagg tho #GodIs💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Taraji shared another look at her new do, enlisting her friend Jay Walker to take a photo of her posing in front of the ocean, with her new do piled high into a twisted up-do, all the better to show off those bold, shaved sides. As for that cover-up dress she’s wearing? The piece designed by MuurSwagg is called the “Empress Dashiki,” naturally.

What do you think of Taraji’s new vacation look? What style would you love to see her wear next? Sound off below!