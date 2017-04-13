Since leaving the Today Show, journalist Tamron Hall has gone from the prim and proper host of the morning news show to a full-blown high fashion maven. While she’s always been a well-dressed staple of the talk show circuit, off-air, she’s now taking even bolder risks, opting for more vibrant colors and forward-thinking silhouettes in her wardrobe. Like her latest outfit, a head-to-toe ensemble straight off the Balenciaga runway which included a pair of bright purple thigh-high boots worn by none other than Kylie Jenner just the night before.

On Wednesday night, Hall took a moment while on her way to the Brooklyn Academy of Music to interview former Editor-at-Large of Vogue magazine and general beloved fashion figure, André Leon Talley, to snap a shot of the very high-end outfit she had constructed for the big night. She wrote in the caption of the photo that she was, “so nervous !!” to interview the style legend and referred to her new boots as the, “Color of greatness,” adding, “Let’s be great together.”

From Coinage: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

RELATED: Why Tamron Hall Walked Away from Today: ‘She Wasn’t Going to Settle for Sitting on the Sidelines’

The ensemble in question was a complete look fresh from Balenciaga’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear runway and featuring a number of the brand’s new cult-favorite creative director Demna Gvasalia’s design signatures. Such as the high, ruched color, vaguely ’80s aesthetic, and super high slit almost to the waist on this $1985 hot pink dress, paired with those neon purple spandex thigh-high boots serving almost as proxy pants.

The very same boots that Kylie wore just the night before when the teen also used these boots as proxy pants, crafting one of her beloved lampshading looks by pairing the $1,395 shoes with a giant white t-shirt featuring silver embellishment down the sleeve. With two stars whose personal style is this diverse wearing the same bold pair of boots, surely there’s another surprising celeb already next in line to try out the look. As a matter of fact, we can totally see Helen Mirren suddenly developing a serious penchant for Demna’s designs.

What do you think of Hall’s latest look? Do you like the way she or Kylie styled the boots better? Would you wear them? Sound off below!