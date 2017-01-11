Tamron Hall Trades Her Pixie for an Afro

Tamron Hall’s signature pixie is as essential to her look as bright colors and great shoes, and she’s been vocal in the past about how much she loves it. But like any woman, it’s her prerogative to have fun with her hair from time to time – and it looks like she did just that in a yet-to-be-revealed segment for the Today Show.

The anchor, who spoke about how her Anita Baker-inspired cut made her feel like herself earlier this year, channeled another icon – Pam Grier – in a handful of shots she posted to her Instagram Tuesday afternoon. She didn’t share much about the inspiration for her new, textured do, aside from a few winky emojis and a promise to share details soon on the show. But fans immediately went nuts for her new look, many drawing comparisons to Grier and Diana Ross.

And that's a wrap. Can't wait to share more the entire @todayshow gang. A photo posted by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:35am PST

We’re equally obsessed with the star’s new do, but we don’t expect her to keep it up for long. Earlier this year, Hall said her piecey pixie, which she got at 18 after a boyfriend told her he loved Anita Baker, was her favorite thing about herself – and defended it from internet jerks. “I remember reading the cruelest, most awful thing about my hair online. A person speculated about who I was as a person and even read into my personal life based solely off my hairstyle. He or she said I must be lazy because I have short hair. It was just devastating,” she said. She even started to grow it back out, but at her mom’s suggestion, she returned to her crop, and “My soul came back. And I said, ‘This is who I am, and deal with it.’”

She also added at the time that she preferred her hair straight, only going natural on TV once after taking a flight back from an outing with Bear Grylls: “I had a flight back in the middle of the night, and I’d planned on getting my hair done straight. But it’s a process, and I just did not feel like going through that that day.” Perhaps this mysterious new look will kick off some more hair experimentation for Hall in 2017.

