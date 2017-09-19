Tamra Judge Rocks New, Edgy Bob After Years of Long Hair: ‘It’s Fresh and Hot’

Tamra Judge has taken the plunge.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 50, debuted a new hairdo on Instagram Monday, cutting of her trademark long blonde locks for an edgier look.
Judge and her hair stylist Julius Michael spoke to PEOPLE before the reality star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in New York City.
“Basically, what [Michael] did was, ‘You need to cut that hair, we need to go shorter,'” says Judge. “[I said] ‘I just cut it to the mid-length, you need to let me have baby steps!'”
Despite her initial reluctance, Judge was convinced to let go of her long hair.
“[He said], ‘No, we’re going to give a statement tonight,’ so I just let him do it,” Judge says. “He took me away from the mirror.”
Michael, who owns Julius Michael Salon in New York City, shared a photo of Judge on his Instagram page, writing, “This time it’s for real @tamrajudge I did a #chopchop #haircut moments before she went on #wwhl tonight.”
The Housewife also shared her own Instagram posts, writing, “I’m scared @juliusmichaelsalon just scalped me and he won’t let me see until he’s done.”
Michael, who has been Judge’s hair stylist for seven years, tells PEOPLE he knew it was time to give Judge a bob at his wedding on Saturday but he did not get a chance to work his magic until Monday.
“She was leaning all the way back… and the hair was away from her face and that was it,” he says. “Originally, I was going to do pink tips. And when I saw the hair back, I thought, ‘We’re cutting it.'”
“It was time,” he continues. “It’s fresh and hot, and Tamra’s had long hair, I think, every season she’s been on [RHOC] and now she has to rock a whole new look.”
Here's my faux lob breakdown that I did on my girl #RHOC @tamrajudge thank you to @kellyripa & to everyone who loved this look. 💁🏼 Tamra has always been an inspiration to me when creating looks. . Step 1: I clipped up the whole crown of her hair. Left out the back. Step 2: I divided the back of her hair into 3 sections. Step 3: I took each section and braided them. I then pinned them up individually and unbraided about 4 inches and let it be the base of the faux lob. (In picture) Step 4: I then added tracks of clip in extensions along the back and sides of her hair. Step 5: Then ONLY the extensions were cut into the lob. Step 6: I took out the crown of her hair and Let that be the top layers of the lob. Step 7: I curled everything creating the soft sexy messy waves. Step 8: I finished the look with "Next Day Hair" from @lorealpro . . Please note: You can see in the previous video clips I posted that she had movement in the hair. I added 1 full track of extensions in the back and 2 tracks on each side. I wanted the hair to look full, sexy and authentic. . . #makeup by: @mspriscillanyc #haircut by: #JuliusMichael & @ortizarty #tamrajudge #sexy #waves #curls #edgy #hair #facebeat #glamteam #dreamteam #wwhl
Judge previously rocked a fake bob in July, in which Michael gave her extensions that he later cut.
The stylist used Root Lifter by L’Oréal, Next Day Hair Dry Finishing Spray by L’Oréal for texture, Platinum Texturizing Taffy 13 by Kenra Professionals to create the messy ends and Oribe Soft Hold Hairspray.
Judge was the first housewife Michael has styled, but he’s gained a clientele in fellow Bravo stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Melissa Gorga and Lisa Rinna.
- with reporting by DAVE QUINN