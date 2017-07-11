RHOC Star Tamra Judge Admits to Getting a Facelift Two Weeks Ago on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

If there’s one thing you can always count onv Bravo’s Housewives for besides a whole lot of drunkenness and drama, it’s their willingness to share every tiny detail about their personal lives. While that means these ladies often veer heavily into the realm of TMI, freely chitchatting about their lost enema nozzles, lopsided breast implants, or the age they first had anal sex. But along with that glut of information also comes total transparency about what they have and haven’t done, including what plastic surgeries they’ve most recently undergone. Like the facelift Tamra Judge revealed she’d gotten just two weeks ago on Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen.

The reality star got candid with the Bravo host, showing off her new faux lob in addition to her new face. After pointing out how tan the OC star was, Andy said, “Talk to me about what’s going on with your face right now,” to which Tamra coyly replied, “What do you mean? It’s my ten year anniversary…” once again prompting Andy to ask, “And what did you do to celebrate your 10 year anniversary of being a Housewife?” At which point she gamely confessed, “I went and saw Dr. Ambe!” Tamra went on to explain that to honor this milestone moment of getting into endless screaming matches and feuds for a decade straight, she decided to go for a little refresh, getting her neck and lower face done a mere 15 days ago.

The confession elicited a shocked reaction from Andy who asked incredulously, “You got a facelift two weeks ago?!” And while the housewife says she prefers to call it “a comeback,” she continued, “I went to Dr. Ambe, me and Shannon [Beador] did this year, and we were just talking about getting procedures and Shannon had like this foreskin cream on her face and stuff…So I told him that ever since I lost so much body fat competing, my skin is drooping. And he said gain 10% body fat or have it pulled.” She added, “I’m not a big fan of the fillers because I feel like you look like a Cabbage Patch Kid, so I say pull it, don’t plump it!” And not only did she just get the lift two weeks ago, she just got the staples removed from behind her ears two days ago! Plus, you kind of can’t ask for a better Housewives intro tagline than “I say pull it, don’t plump it!”

