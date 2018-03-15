Tamar Braxton is “over” feeling tied down by her hairstyles — so she just took control and got a very empowering haircut.

Braxton, who has recently been sporting long blonde waves and the occasional set of bangs, revealed her new, buzzed look on Instagram Wednesday. And unlike many of the stars who have ditched their long hair lately (Sanaa Lathan and Kate Hudson both shaved their strands for roles), the Tamar & Vince reality star made the change for herself — and herself only.

“Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings,” she captioned a photo of her new look. “WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY”

Braxton also shared a video of her transformation, showing the buzzer in action. She captioned the clip, “finally free.”

The 40-year-old mom, who filed for divorce in October from her now estranged husband of 9 years, Vince Herbert, recently opened up to People Now about the decision, citing a longing to be true to herself as one of her biggest motivators.

“You have to remain yourself,” she said, noting that living together and working together had a negative effect on their relationship. “It’s hard to keep your own identity when you’re always around each other, all the time.”