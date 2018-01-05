If your advent calendar has long been packed away with your other holiday decorations and Christmas feels like a distant memory at this point, you’re not alone. But Love magazine isn’t ready to give up the holiday spirit just yet. The publication is continuing to release videos from its 2017 Advent Calendar (even though it’s, yes, 2018) with a risqué new addition starring Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Sistine Stallone.

The 19-year-old daughter of Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin, teamed up with the magazine for the second year in a row (she was featured in a lingerie-clad clip in 2017) for a sexy new spin on pilates class.

She starts the film by introducing herself and taking you through her pilates exercises, which includes sexy hair flips, hip thrusts and butt raises inn between a lot of sultry posing.

And she came prepared for a grueling workout wearing a plunging red thong bodysuit with cowboy boots, oversize hoop earrings, a choker necklace and a perfectly bouncy blowout. Totally normally workout wear if you ask us.

Within the last few years Sistine has made a name for herself in the modeling industry. After being named one of Vogue‘s “fresh face to watch” in March 2016, she walked in Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in December 2016 and walked (along with her sister, Sophia) in Dolce & Gabbana’s runway show in 2017. She also joined sisters Sophia and Scarlet as Miss Golden Globes in 2017.

Considering the fact that she ended 2017 with some major editorials in W magazine and Cosmopolitan, she’s bound to be everywhere in 2018.