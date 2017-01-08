Total Knockouts! See What Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Wore to Be Miss Golden Globes

The 2017 Miss Golden Globes have arrived! Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, (from left) Sistine, 18, Scarlet, 14 and Sophia, 20 are going to have a lot of screen time tonight at the 2017 Golden Globes (they have the honor of escorting presenters and winners on and off the stage). But before they report for duty, we have to dissect their gorgeous, matching black gowns.

Sistine chose the most fashion-forward gown (she is a newly minted Chanel model, after all) wearing a black strapless gown with a sheer neckline, long sleeves and oblique side cutouts. Scarlet, the youngest, went with a long black spaghetti strap gown featuring high slits on the skirt and accentuated with a blingy Messika Paris wreath-style necklace and sparkling hair clips. And Sophia chose a sexy sweetheart style neckline halter gown with a Bulgari necklace.

RELATED PHOTOS: The 21 Most Wow-Worthy Dresses in Golden Globes History

Their styles are very true their specific style aesthetic. They told PEOPLE Sistine’s is “chic and edgy,” Scarlet’s is “tomboyish” and Sophia keeps to classic, sophisticated styles. “Since I’m the oldest, I try to stay a bit more sophisticated and keep it simple,” Sophia said. “Out of everyone I think Sistine can rock the complex, cool, rocker look.”

All three dresses came together just a few days before show time. On Wednesday the girls told PEOPLE they still hadn’t nailed down their looks yet. “I think we’re all going to have the same color scheme so we match in that department but each have a different style that complements our body shape and incorporates each of our individual personalities in each look,” Sistine said. (We’d say they definitely got their personal style down to a science!)

And before they hit the red carpet, their dad had them practice walking in heels – and then, they told PEOPLE on the red carpet, they had a jam session. They cite Rihanna and Drake as a few go-to choices, but really listen to “anything that pumps us up,” explains Sistine.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

You could win a trip to the Oscars® Red Carpet! Enter now

Last year they turned heads on the red carpet while they supported their father’s award show circuit for his role in Creed. So what does the actor think of them doing it on their own this year? Sophia told PEOPLE that once he heard the news they would be 2017’s Miss Golden Globe, he was “running around the house, dancing. The dogs were chasing him.”

What do you think of the Miss Golden Globes’s dresses? Share in the comments below.