Balboa's Beauties! See Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Tear Up the Runway at Dolce & Gabbana Show

When Sylvester Stallone is your dad, it’s a no-brainer that success is going to be in your genes.

Proving that point are the three-time Oscar-nominated star’s lookalike daughters Sistine and Sophia, who displayed their modeling prowess Saturday when they walked for Dolce & Gabbana as part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Sistine, 18 — who recently graduated high school — showed off her figure in a short lacy black dress, finishing the look with a kimono-inspired jacket and black ankle-strap heels.

Sophia, 20, opted for a leather fitted knee-length black skirt and heels similar to her sister’s, partly covering her matching bra-like top with a white collared shirt knotted at the midriff.

The sisters are the eldest children of Stallone, 70, and wife of 20 years Jennifer, who also share 15-year-old daughter Scarlet.

Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet may be young, but they’ve already taken the modeling world by storm. The trio have graced the pages and covers of various magazines, including Harper by Harper’s Bazaar and The Hollywood Reporter. They also recently served as the Joint Miss Golden Globes 2017.

“It never ceases to amaze me how designers can be so continually creative,” Sistine, who walked in Chanel’s annual Métiers d’Art show in December, told Vogue in March 2016 (the magazine named her one of fashion’s fresh faces to watch). “I’ve always been intrigued by cultural and artistic integrity [in fashion].”

Speaking to PEOPLE before the Golden Globes in January, the sisters admitted that while it may look effortless, one style element that still poses a challenge is the notorious high heel.

“I’m planning on wearing some damn good heels so I don’t fall over,” Sophia said at the time of her event preparation. “I think out of everyone, Scarlet will trip … We call her the baby giraffe.”

“I’m the most clumsy out of all of them,” the youngest agreed, sharing of her Rocky legend dad, “He makes me train in heels for an hour every day so I don’t fall!”