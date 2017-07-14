It seems there’s not a celebrity out there today who isn’t currently working on some type of collaboration collection. Of course there’s the super high profile lines like Kanye West’s myriad of taupe-toned bodysuits and sneakers for Adidas and Rihanna’s much lauded athleisure offerings for Puma and her super pricey, out of the box designs for Manolo Blahnik. But in addition to those buzzy, high profile pairings, brands from fast fashion to luxury houses are jumping at the chance to partner with a whole array of stars to get them to lend their unique point of view, burgeoning design prowess, and hopefully, Instagram-followers to their latest collections. So it should come as no surprise that there’s two more major celeb collabs in the work, as Swizz Beatz teams up with the 166-year-old luxury brand Bally on a new line and Jordyn Woods is working with Addition Elle.

Bally’s CEO, Frédéric de Narp, told Vogue prior to the launch celebrating Swizz’s new line, “This is much more than a collaboration, it’s a co-creation exercise. More than that, it’s celebrating friendship. We connected with Swizz more than a year ago, and that has developed into something very special.” Swizz added that as a collector himself, he wanted to put artists at the center of this collection, telling the publication, “I encourage creatives to sharpen up on their business, because you can’t have art without business. There’s the art business, the music business, the fashion business, so let’s gear up and make better situations for ourselves and stop playing victim. For me, art is my life. I breathe it, eat it, sleep it—it is me, I am art.”

This collection is just the first part of the rapper’s multiyear pairing with the storied Swiss fashion house, with his first offerings debuting in-store and online this October, just in time to stock up on some very chic Christmas gifts for you and all of your friends. The first launch will include a selection of ready-to-wear items personally curated by Beatz, as well as a constantly rotating collection of shoppable artworks hand-selected by the musician to be displayed in each of Bally’s retail stores, including pieces by Ricardo Cavolo, who also worked with Swizz to create a pair of custom Bally sneakers for his collection. The rapper probably put it best at the launch party for his Bally line when, prior to a surprise performance by A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg, he yelled to the audience, “Bally is back.”

🦋So excited to announce that I have collaborated with @additionelle and our very first collection together will be out in September 🦋 more info about it on @wwd A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods is also cooking up something new for the fall, pairing with Addition Elle on a collection that will come out on September 11, when it will debut at a runway show during New York Fashion Week and will be followed by a pop-up shop where consumers can buy pieces from the new line. Woods is working with the brand on a collection of plus-size clothing at price points that will retail from $42 to $178, and which the brand’s vice president of marketing and visual display tells WWD are “very on-trend,” adding, “Jordyn loves streetwear and we wanted to make that a part of her collection.” Woods also added that Addition Elle, “embod[ies] everything I stand for…I’ve been working and modeling with them for years and it was amazing to bring our relationship full circle. They are a style destination for women who embrace their figures so it’s exiting to create something.”

Are you excited for this new collection? Will you be buying a piece? Sound off below!