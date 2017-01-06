Swimsuits with Built-in Chokers Are Going to Be Huge This Summer – Because Who Cares About Tan Lines

Some celebrities are constantly jetting off to tropical locales and serving up amazing swimwear inspo all-year-round. So while it’s the dead of winter for most of the country, we’ve been able to predict a huge swimwear trend brewing for 2017 — bikinis with built-in chokers. It was the accessory of 2016 and according to Kylie Jenner’s latest bikini craze, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Feel Me? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Kylie has been having a sexy swim streak during her Mexican vacation wearing four different swimsuit styles in 48 hours and one of those included a black two-piece with exposed white stitching and a matching choker. And when we stopped to think about it, we realized she may be on to something. Instead of taking the risk of losing your good jewelry to a big wave or a swan dive into the pool, why not just buy one that’s already connected to your suit? So we went ahead and found four similar styles you should buy now before your next getaway.

First up are two bikini styles. Asos brings the bling with its crystal-embellished choker and matching bottoms, while Onia has a sleek and streamlined bandeau style with matching thick choker.

Buy It! Asos jewel-embellished choker bikini top, $37; asos.com

Buy It! Onia “Laura” bandeau bikini top, $90; barneys.com

Or if you’re more of a one-piece person, we have two designs to fit your aesthetic. There’s a cutout bandeau style from Nasty Gal for those who like skin-baring details, and a strapless suit from Boohoo if you want fuller coverage. (It also can double as a bodysuit!)

Buy It! Nasty Gal Aila Blue Reef cutout swimsuit, $33.60; nastygal.com

Buy It! Boohoo Kos bandeau choker swimsuit, $26; boohoo.com

Just think, if you stock up on all your swimsuit gear now, you’ll have that much more time to spend out in the sunshine come spring.

What do you think of swimsuits with built-in chokers?