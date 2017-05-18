Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor and Niki Taylor Front Swimsuit For All's Baywatch-Themed Campaign

We spotted pictures of Ashley Graham modeling in a skimpy high-rise one piece on a jet ski a few months back, and wondered what shoot it could be for. Fast forward to today, and we finally know the answer.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stars alongside fellow former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Niki Taylor and singer and dancer Teyana Taylor for Swimsuits For All’s latest summer campaign. Getting some deja vu checking out their photos? That’s because the size-inclusive swimwear brand (where Graham is also a designer) pulled inspiration from the iconic red one piece Pamela Anderson wore in Baywatch, just in time for the reboot film this summer.

While modeling the suit might have been old hat for Graham, who made history as the first size-16 model to ever be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, this shoot was particularly cool. “Having Teyana and Niki there shooting together was so fun, plus the jet skis were a blast,” Graham told PeopleStyle.

RELATED PHOTOS: H&M Has the Cutest Swimsuits Right Now Starting at $4.99!

This shoot was extra special for Niki too — the ’90s supermodel hasn’t gotten in front of the camera to shoot in years!

“I haven’t been in a swimsuit since the ’90s, so I was a bit nervous. But my life was always being outside and I live for the beach,” she told us. “I’ve had four children, taken time off and had some pretty major surgery after my accident so it was never something I was thinking about, but then I thought…’Why not?’ And I have to tell you, it was great.”

Teyana put on her game face for the shoot, saying posing alongside two former SI Swimsuit Issue models felt “surreal.”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

She added: “Especially when you remember being a little girl, seeing Sports Illustrated magazines and saying, ‘Wow these ladies are beautiful!’ Being as though I’m posing alongside two previous SI Issue models, my next stop just might be SI!”

And don’t worry: the red Baywatch lifeguard one piece the ladies wore for the shoot isn’t just for show. You can buy one for yourself (it comes in sizes 4 to 22) to rock at the beach this summer! And Graham confirms that true to the brand’s mission to feature inclusive swimwear that’s incredibly stylish, the suit feels just as good as it looks. “I can’t believe I can wear this one piece without an underwire, my girls are up and lifted!” Cue the slow motion jog.

Will you be buying the Swimsuits For All Lifeguard one piece? Tell us in the comments below.