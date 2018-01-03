Balmain Beauty! Suzanne Somers, 71, Looks Amazing in a Tiger-Striped Sequin Mini Dress

Suzanne Somers is a testament to the fact that being 71 is truly just a number.

The actress and fitness inspiration stole the style spotlight at the 29th Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, sponsored by Cadillac, in California on Tuesday, which marked the first major awards show of the new year.

Somers, who has six grandchildren ranging in age for 12 to 23, showed off her fit figure and long legs in a Balmain long-sleeved sequinned mini dress that featured a plunging neckline as well as tiger stripes all throughout. And her accessories were also just as good.

The Three’s Company alum completed her look with a monogrammed “SS” clutch, diamond bangle and pointed metallic gold pumps.

Somers, who made the Thighmaster the go-to workout product, previously told PEOPLE about how she stays in shape, in addition to working out.

“We have sex every day, sometimes more. I love it. Every couple is different. This is just what works for us. Alan has the blood pressure of an athlete, and he claims that sex is his daily cardio workout and says that it’s a hell of a lot more fun than a treadmill,” she said in May.

And she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“I want to epitomize what the new 70 looks and feels like — it’s sexy!” she told Closer Weekly in October 2016. “At 70, you still have your ‘juice,’ and you also have confidence … I want to be working in Vegas when I’m 80 — no kidding!”

Also in attendance at the film festival gala were Allison Janney, Timothee Chalamet, Octavia Spencer, Mary J. Blige, Laurie Metcalf, Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman.