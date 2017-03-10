Sutton Foster’s Brilliant Date Night Idea: “You Can’t Say No Dates”

Next time you need a fun idea for date night, Sutton Foster’s got your back.

“My husband [screenwriter Ted Griffin] and I love to do “you can’t say no” dates, where one of us picks something to do and the other person can’t say no,” the Younger star, 41, tells PEOPLE, during a new interview featured in this week’s issue, on newsstands now.

“They’re always a surprise, and we dress up. When I want to look cute but also be comfortable, I put Amopé foot pads [she’s a spokeswoman for the brand] in my favorite Dior heels. It’s a game changer.”

For the last date, it was her turn, and she took him to Eataly in downtown N.Y.C. [below]. “We never do that, and it was awesome,” she says. “We had a lot of wine!”

After their dates, it’s back to her regular rituals—going home, flossing (“because I’m obsessed with my teeth”) and then changing into a pair of her husband’s boxers and a comfy T-shirt she’s had “for probably 12 years,” she says. “It’s not very sexy or glamorous, but it’s really comfortable.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sutton Foster Channels Her Inner 20-Year-Old in This Hilarious Game

Pups at the lake A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore) on Dec 13, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Then, “we end the night watching TV with the pups,” says the star, who has two rescue dogs, Brody, a Westie poodle, and Mabel, a Yorkie dachshund. “We just finished The Crown, which is the best show—well, except for Younger!”

For more of our interview with Sutton Foster, pick up the new issue, on newsstands now.