Susan Sarandon, 70, Steals the Show at the Cannes Film Festival in Alluring Emerald Dress

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Susan Sarandon‘s still got it.

The 70-year-old Oscar winner showcased her curves on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday in a custom emerald Alberta Ferretti velvet gown that flaunted her famous cleavage.

With her free-flowing auburn waves and Chopard jewelry, the Feud: Bette and Joan star accessorized the dress with dark shades, dangling earrings and thigh-high slit.

Sarandon, a veteran of red carpet fashion, took her time on the carpet, greeting friends like Julianne Moore and model Bella Hadid.

She also greeted and hugged her 3 Generations costar Elle Fanning, who has two films at Cannes this year: Sophia Coppola’s The Beguiled and John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties.

In June 2016, Sarandon fronted a series of ads for Marc Jacobs in his David Sims-shot fall/winter 2016 collection. The star posed in a low-cut, embellished gown and gloves.