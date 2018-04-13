Susan Lucci, 71, Is Launching Her Own Line of Figure-Flattering Activewear with QVC

Courtesy of QVC

Many know Susan Lucci as the iconic, Emmy-winning All My Children soap star, but what you may not know that in the Pilates world, she’s somewhat of a legend. She’s been doing Pilates for over 20 years, still works out every day on her Pilates Pro Chair and at 71, is in better shape than some 20-somethings. And she just put her workout know-how to the test with her brand new endeavor — her own activewear line.

The queen of daytime TV is launching her very first line of athletic wear with QVC called the Susan Lucci Collection, that features a mix of tanks, leggings and jackets (priced between $40-$70) that are all inspired by Lucci’s signature workout style.

“It’s fan driven,” Lucci tells PEOPLE about the start of her new line. “I live in my activewear. I would go out to dinner with my husband in workout clothes, and people would compliment my outfit.”

And it didn’t stop there. “During my Pilates Pro Chair segments viewers were asking what I was wearing and QVC heard that and now we’re responding to their requests by coming out with our own line,” says Lucci who regularly makes on-air appearances at QVC to promote the Pilates Pro Chair and her personal workout DVD, “Susan Lucci’s Favorite Moves.”

Right away, Lucci knew her collection needed to address the main concern she has about buying pieces on TV — sizing. “I’ve been in the shoes of the consumer where I have purchased something from TV and I get it home and the sizing is not exactly what I thought it might be,” she says. “We tested it on models of different sizes, different ages and backgrounds and pieces fit the way they’re supposed to.”

A great feature of the line is that it’s just not designed for people as petite as Lucci — it spans from XXXS to XXXL. “I can tell you from my own experience that every piece I have tried on the sizing has been what it’s supposed to be.”

Ultimately, Lucci just wanted to create pieces that make women feel great. “I wanted all the fabrics and cuts to be figure-flattering, so you can feel good and look good while you’re trying to achieve your fitness goals.”

She achieved that by paying close attention to design details and including longer hems on tanks that don’t show midriff (as seen in the Tank with Racer Back Stripes) and used design techniques like color blocking and ruching to flatter the waist (which you’ll find in the Colorblock Tank and Ruched Zip-Front Jacket).

The line is built for women doing any type of excisse, though Lucci has been partial to Pilates for decades. “I started doing Pilates when I was in my mid 40s. I thought it was called ‘pie-lattes’ because I didn’t hear anyone talk about it, I just read about it. The All My Children studio was near Lincoln Center and I used to see all the ballerinas and the dancers and I thought I don’t want to bulk up, I want to have long, lean, toned muscles. And I found out that through Pilates you can achieve those strong, lean dancer muscles.”

Now, we can all have that long, lean shape like Lucci with her flattering workout wear. The line launches on April 13 and Lucci will be on-air on QVC to kick it all off at 2 p.m. ET.