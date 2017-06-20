Gwen Stefani Gets Her Hair Dyed Every Week, Plus More Surprising Celeb Beauty Confessions

Style
GWEN STEFANI GETS HER BLONDE HAIR DYED EVERY WEEK
In an interview with Refinery29, Stefani's hairstylist, Danilo Dixon, revealed what goes into keeping the No Doubt frontwoman's perfectly platinum. "We color her hair every Monday, before The Voice," Dixon said, sharing that he refrains from using bleach. "I developed a high-lift formula for her. I learned that I could get to a place of blonde that I want, and the quality of hair that we need and want, by using a new product as opposed to bleach."
EMMA WATSON USES AN ALL-PURPOSE OIL
... and she really uses it for everything. "I use Fur Oil," the Beauty and the Beast star said of her go-to (and most surprising!) beauty product. "I'll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product."
ADELE RARELY WASHES HER HAIR WITH SHAMPOO
"I only wash it with water. Last night I washed my hair with shampoo for the first time in two months," the Grammy winner told Glamour in 2008. So that's the secret to her luscious tresses.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST SOMETIMES SLEEPS IN HER MAKEUP
While the reality star has long been a proponent for removing her makeup before bed, her "idol" Charlotte Tilbury is inspiring her to be more flexible with her skincare routine. "She sleeps with her makeup on. She's my idol," Kardashian West explained to The Cut. "She's inspired me when I am really lazy and I can't do my makeup the next day, so I'll sleep in my makeup. I know that's probably the worst advice, but she has all the magic creams to put on the next day to make up for it."
KRISTEN BELL DOESN'T WASH HER FACE WHEN SHE WAKES UP
While using a morning facial scrub may be encouraged, Bell isn't a follower of washing her face in the a.m. "I actually don't wash my face in the morning," the actress told InStyle. "I wash it at night in the shower so my pores are open. I have sensitive skin and dry skin, so all the oils that come out at night, I need to save."
ALLISON WILLIAMS TAKES GREAT MEASURES TO PROTECT HER BLONDE HAIR
"It feels different, its not as soft as it used to be," Williams said on Live with Kelly of her newly minted blonde hair — a change that came about upon finishing filming the series finale of Girls. "I try to brush it more slowly than a person brushing a dead person's hair." And as one would expect, the upkeep isn't the easiest. "Not only do I have a satin pillowcase, I have a satin eye mask so the back of my eye mask doesn’t pull on my hair," she said, adding, "and I sleep in, like, a bonnet. It’s very cute, my divorce is imminent."
JENNIFER LOPEZ SWEARS BY THIS MOISTURIZER (WHICH SHE BUYS AT WHOLE FOODS)
While we're not entirely sure the singer-actress hasn't discovered the fountain of youth, Lopez revealed the skincare product she swears by (a.k.a. her own youth serum): a $33 face cream she buys at Whole Foods.
KYLIE JENNER HAS A WIG CLOSET
Are you even surprised? The Kylie Lip creator is known to regularly sport vibrant hair, so it was no surprise when it was revealed Jenner collects all those wigs in their own room at her home. "Kylie is a woman who knows what she wants, but it's still a collaborative effort when we're creating new looks," Jenner's wig guru, Tokyo Stylez, said in an interview. "We have a lot of fun, which shows in her confidence when she's wearing one. The beauty of a wig is that it’s not permanent."
