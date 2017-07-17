10 Confessions That Prove Even Models Can Be Unlucky in Love

LILY ALDRIDGE

Believe it or not: Aldridge was not able to capture the attention of an elementary school crush — not even with the help of attention-grabbing clothing.

"I was trying to dress girlier because I had a crush on a boy. I bought these lime green checkered polyester pants and a matching lime green T-shirt and I thought it was so cool," the Victoria's Secret Angel recalled to Vogue of breaking out of her tomboy style. "I remember we had a free dress day and I got to wear it to school, and I also bought the same outfit in purple. I wish I had a picture of me in it because looking back, it was not good at all, but it is an outfit I will never forget because I loved it so much. It was kind of awesome."