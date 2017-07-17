Style
10 Confessions That Prove Even Models Can Be Unlucky in Love
Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge and more supermodels have endured their fair share of heartbreak
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
KARLIE KLOSS
In an episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Kloss revealed she had been friend-zoned in the past, telling the host: "I went to senior prom with my best friend from high school who came up to about here," she said, gesturing to her waistline. "I think he was a solid two feet shorter than me," she continued. "Willie, I told you that I couldn't pay a boy to date me. I poured my heart out to him at one point and said, 'I love you, please, will you date me?' and he was like, 'Oh, Karlie, I love you, but you're a friend. Friend territory. And I was like, ok," Karlie concluded. "Yeah, he crushed my heart, but that was in eighth grade."
2 of 10
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
She may have fronted countless magazines and walked endless runways, but the supermodel admitted in a 2011 GQ interview that she was bullied about her looks growing up. "There was a big group of girls that ... would storm the bathrooms shouting, 'I'm going to f---ing deck you, Lips! See you on the school bus,' " Huntington-Whiteley revealed. "And boys didn't really go out with me."
3 of 10
TAYLOR HILL
"Boys didn't like me then, and now they're all like, 'Hey, I went to school with you,' " Hill told Cosmopolitan of her high school experience, adding that her male classmates have been contacting her since she made her Victoria's Secret debut. "Last time I checked, nobody remembers that I went to that school. People were shocked when they found out I went there. I didn't exist back in the day."
4 of 10
LILY ALDRIDGE
Believe it or not: Aldridge was not able to capture the attention of an elementary school crush — not even with the help of attention-grabbing clothing.
"I was trying to dress girlier because I had a crush on a boy. I bought these lime green checkered polyester pants and a matching lime green T-shirt and I thought it was so cool," the Victoria's Secret Angel recalled to Vogue of breaking out of her tomboy style. "I remember we had a free dress day and I got to wear it to school, and I also bought the same outfit in purple. I wish I had a picture of me in it because looking back, it was not good at all, but it is an outfit I will never forget because I loved it so much. It was kind of awesome."
5 of 10
MARTHA HUNT
We'll never not be surprised when a model comes forward to share she, like us mere mortals, experienced an awkward phase growing up. "I was definitely tall, lanky … I just wanted all the boys to like me," Hunt said in a video for Victoria's Secret. "I grew into myself a little later on but I was definitely the awkward one."
6 of 10
JAC JAGACIAK
"I definitely didn't get much attention when I was in high school, I feel like, because I was the awkward one," Jagaciak said in a video promoting the 2015 Victoria's Secret Swim Special. "So, definitely when they see me now, they'll be like 'Damn it!' They better be."
7 of 10
BEHATI PRINSLOO
Starring in the same video interview as Jagaciak, Prinsloo echoed her fellow model's statements, interjecting with a simple: "It's true!"
8 of 10
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
Bündchen has spoken about getting bullied in school, having previously shared with the New York Times: "I was 5'11" at 14. It wasn't fun. Like everyone made fun of me." In an interview with three of the boys who taunted the future supermodel, it was discovered that Bündchen's first kiss was a dare conjured up by the three boys on who would be brave enough to kiss the "ugly duckling."
9 of 10
JOAN SMALLS
In a 2016 interview with Glamour, Smalls opened up about wishing for a different body type as a teen in order to fit into what she felt boys found attractive. "Everyone does [that], especially when you're younger and guys don't like you because you're flat-chested and have skinny legs," she said. "I would double up my socks so my calves looked bigger. But around junior high school, my attitude changed. I was like, It is what it is."
10 of 10
IRINA SHAYK
Even Shayk felt insecure growing up — so much so that she wished she was a member of the opposite sex because she felt her love life would remain nonexistent. "At 14, I'd have given my left arm to be a boy," she told GQ Italia in 2016. "I thought I was horrible, and that no-one would ever find me attractive."