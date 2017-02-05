It’s Game Day! Gisele Bündchen Is Ready for the Super Bowl in ‘Brady’s Lady’ Jersey

Gisele Bündchen made her Super Bowl LI appearance Sunday as only she can.

The 36-year-old supermodel was on hand to support her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, as he and his team attempts to stop Atlanta Falcons’ run at the NFL’s highest honor.

Bündchen shared her game day outfit just hours before the game, posting with a group of other women in coordinating “Brady’s Ladies” Patriots jerseys.

Despite her support for her husband, there’s at least one aspect of football that Bündchen can’t abide by. In January, Brady revealed that his Brazilian wife had given him a necklace as a good luck charm during the game. “She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” he said. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨🏈✨😘💫 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

She’s also been standing by her husband as his mother, Galynn, struggled with health issues over the past 18 months, which Brady discussed during a press conference Wednesday. “Every family goes through different things,” he said. “My family has always been a great support system for me.”

It appears Galynn is at least well enough to attend the big game as Brady shared a shot of himself hanging out with mom on the field on Saturday.