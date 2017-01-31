Shop Our Spring Favorites from Sugarfix by Baublebar (Now at Target!)

As if it wasn’t already hard enough to resist the temptation of purchasing those trendy, “you don’t need them, but really want them” jewels from Baublebar online. Now their new brand Sugarfix is available at target.com and Target stores nationwide making it (and we mean this in the best way possible) even more difficult! So when you’re running into Target for one particular thing and then come out with a zillion items you didn’t intend on purchasing, cute and cool jewelry now can be among those items. And after taking a peek at the first round of the collaboration, we guarantee you’ll be happy with your purchase.

From statement earrings, to cool chokers, Sugarfix by BaubleBar offers of-the-moment jewelry of all styles — and the best part is, it’s at a very affordable price point (BaubleBar is already budget-friendly, but these prices are even more “might as well just buy them all”). So no matter the outfit or special occasion, you can be accessorized to perfection. Check out some of our favorites below and shop the entire collection at target.com!



