Jet-Set In Style

Whether you're heading home for the holidays or have booked a tropical vacation, looking stylish while walking through security is possible - and easy! With these 11 pieces you'll be sure to look chic at the airport without sacrificing style. From a cozy cardigan that's perfect for layering to the easiest carry-on luggage that will be sure to fit all of your belongings, these stylish pieces are the travel essentials all jet-setting fashionistas swear by. Scroll through to start shopping!