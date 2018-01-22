Throughout awards show season, a lot of your favorite characters from hit shows occasionally cross paths on the red carpet, but the fun and unique aspect of the SAG Awards is that the entire cast of nominated shows celebrate together thanks to the SAG-specific “Best Ensemble” categories.

And this year, many of the nominated casts wore glitzy, color-coordinated looks that are so glamorous and so different from their on-screen costumes that we broke down each and every standout style, below.

This Is Us

Kevin Winter/Getty

The This Is Us cast clearly sent out a Pearson family group text before they hit the carpet, because Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson), Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) and Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) all wore the same shade of cobalt blue. Moore was in a low-cut Ralph Lauren dress, Chrissy chose a custom ruffled Kate Spade New York gown and Watson selected a strapless Rubin Singer gown with gathered skirt.

GLOW

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Many of the ladies of GLOW, nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, traded their spandex leotards for sparkly ensembles and put down the hairspray for some less voluminous hairstyles. Betty Gilpin went with a sleek green Roland Mouret dress and Sydelle Noel who wow’d in a plunging yellow gown. But Alison Brie brought a bit of her on-screen character, Zoya the Destroyer, to the carpet in her red one-shoulder Dundas gown with multicolor sequin trim.

Ladybird

Stewart Cook/WWD/Shutterstock

The Ladybird cast, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, went with something a bit glitzier than their on-screen school/nurse uniforms with Saoirse Ronan in a pink Louis Vuitton dress, Laurie Metcalf in a two-tone metallic gold and black gown and Timothée Chalamet in a black suit with red pinstripe pant. They were also joined on the carpet by their writer-director Greta Gerwig in a beaded cap-sleeve gown.

Stranger Things

The guys of Stranger Things always, always show their individual style on the carpet through their customized suits and on-point accessories, and this year was no exception. Caleb McLaughlin wore a white tuxedo jacket with a dark shirt and maroon bowtie, Noah Schnapp chose a velvet forest green tux, while Gaten Matarazzo went with a classic dark black suit with black bow tie.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also on hand from the Stranger Things cast was Millie Bobby Brown, in a pink sequin Calvin Klein halter dress, David Harbour in a dapper tux and Winona Ryder in a black dress with tuxedo jacket to celebrate their Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series nomination.

Black-ish

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Black-ish cast looked as chic as they do on the show, in a dapper tux (Anthony Anderson) a sweeping red gown (Marsai Martin), a white draped gown with cape (Tracee Ellis Ross) and cobalt blue ruffled shirt with matching pants (Jenifer Lewis).

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.