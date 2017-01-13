3 Celeb-Loved Stuart Weitzman Boots You Can Buy Right Now — for 50 Percent Off!

When it comes to celeb-loved brands, Stuart Weitzman is one that every big style star flocks to. You’re guaranteed to find at least one “Nudist” heel on any given red carpet, and anyone who’s anyone has worn a pair of the “Highland” over-the-knee boots.

So we’re happy to report that you too can get the shoes stars love — and for a fraction of the cost! Stuart Weitzman is having a huge 50 percent off sale right now, and the selection is filled with adorable flats, hot heels and a ton of boot styles. While we definitely recommend adding one of everything to your cart, there are three boots celebs particularly covet, and you better snatch them up ASAP.

Over-the-knee boots should be a staple in everyone’s closet, and Olivia Munn’s suede block-heels are a perfect mix of comfy and colorful.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman “Highstreet” boot, originally $798, now $399; stuartweitzman.com

Fans of the brand’s velvet booties include Kourtney Kardashian and the Hadid sisters, who pair them with distressed denim to give the “model-off-duty” look even more edge.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman velvet “Clinger” booties, originally $745, now $373; stuartweitzman.com

And finally, Karlie Kloss’s thigh-highs are just what you need if you’re dying to ditch your winter tights. They look great with skirts and dresses while making your legs appear miles long.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman “LeggyLady” boot, originally $798, now $399; stuartweitzman.com

What are you most excited to buy at the sale? Tell us in the comments below.