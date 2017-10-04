Louis Vuitton Sends Stranger Things T-shirt Down Its Runway At Paris Fashion Week

There’s nothing Strange about this Louis Vuitton moment.

Looks like the fashion house’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, is just as excited about Stranger Things’ second season as fans are.

The Netflix program had its runway debut as part of Vuitton’s Spring 2018 show held inside The Louvre on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.

A model strutted down the runway wearing a vintage-inspired T-shirt with the faces of stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard ahead of the show’s sophomore season premiere.

The black tee, which was missing actress Millie Bobby Brown, was layered over a pink poet blouse and color coordinated sheer pink pants.

Sitting front-row at the show were Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connelly, Julianne Moore, Ruth Negga, and Michelle Williams as well as Jaden Smith, who performed with his famous father Will Smith the night before at the new Louis Vuitton Maison at Place Vendome.

Fans and followers of Ghesquiére, 46, have come to know the designer’s deep love for Stranger Things as he previously teased a collaboration in September 2016.

Such a fun day and exciting project coming up thanks to all of you guys @strangerthingstv @milliebobby_brown @gatenm123 @therealcalebmclaughlin @netflix @netflixfr @louisvuitton #strangerthings A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on Sep 23, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

“Such a fun day and exciting project coming up thanks to all of you guys,” he captioned a selfie with the cast.

“I met the kids last season, and we had a very good time. And so we spoke and we thought it was very funny, maybe, to do a little citation of the series that is coming out soon in the show,” Ghesquiére told Vogue after the show.

“It’s always great to have a little accident like that in the styling, like if the girl has kept her T-shirt from backstage in a way, and so Stranger Things … I think it was one of the most wanted clothes backstage by the girls.”

1984 was pretty strange, tbh. #StrangerThings A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Also, that same day, Matarazzo shared a new teaser from the upcoming season on Instagram.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.