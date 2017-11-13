This Thanksgiving, you can have your stuffing and wear it too. In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, Stove Top Stuffing has launched a pair of unisex Thanksgiving Dinner Pants complete with a stuffing print stretchable belly waistband to allow for maximum Thanksgiving Dinner consumption. Known as “America’s favorite stuffing”, STOVE TOP not only wants you to be full but also stylishly comfortable. Available for a limited time only in sizes small to extra large for $19.98 at thanksgivingdinnerpants.com, these maroon sweatpants are sure to make all of your family members jealous.

And in case stuffing printed pants aren’t your thing, well, we don’t get it, but you can always embrace your post-dinner food-baby by opting for a pair of comfy and stretchy leggings, jeggings, joggers or in extreme cases – maternity leggings.

Keep scrolling to shop 4 of our favorite food-friendly pant styles for under $100!

