Steve Carell Responds to His New Status as Hollywood's Hottest Silver Fox: 'I'm Bursting with Pride'

There is a new member silver fox in town: Steve Carell.

The 54-year-old has come a long way since his days as the dorky and awkward (yet, totally lovable) Michael Scott on The Office, and has joined the ranks of George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds in the unofficial “Dudes with Sexy Gray Hair Club.”

He debuted his sleek, GQ-esque look last week while promoting his latest movie, Despicable Me 3, in London alongside costar Kristen Wiig. Naturally, the Twittersphere took notice, with one user writing, “Honestly take your [Ryan] Goslings and Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell.”

So, what does the comedian think of all the attention? “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight.

“I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes,” Carell quipped. “It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.”

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

In short, Carell just “woke up like this.”

He opened up about the media storm during a Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, jokingly telling the silver fox of all silver foxes, Clooney, to “shove aside.”

Fallon asked whether Carell now gets invited to silver fox meetings with stars like Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

“There’s a bracelet you get,” the actor joked. “Mine says ‘Steve.’ And on the other side of the bracelet, it says, ‘Hunk of Man Meat.’ ”

The funnyman didn’t mind being on the receiving end of the Internet’s jokes, though, with many Twitter users recalling his days as The Office character.

“If you don’t want me at my ‘fun run Michael Scott’ then you don’t deserve me at my ‘2017 Steve Carell,’ ” one person tweeted.

Another user quipped: “Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you.”

What do you think of Steve’s gray hair? Sound off below!