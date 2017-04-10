Stephen Curry and His Shoe Designs Get Roasted on Twitter...Again

Steph Curry and the shoes he designs for Under Armour cannot catch a break. The NBA star is probably experiencing some serious déja vu today as his sneakers are once again getting ruthlessly mocked on social media. Last summer, the basketball player received an equally frosty reception from the internet after he debuted his Curry 2 Low “Chef” sneakers, which were quickly hailed as the Kirkland Signatures, Mitt Romney Lows, and the Early Bird Discount Buffet 9s. And now, the hazing is happening all over again with the launch of his new Curry 3 Lux sneaker in ‘Oxblood Leather.’

While this may look like just another innocuous basketball shoe designed by one of the greatest players in the game, the rest of the web begs to disagree. It seems Curry lacks the Yeezy touch when it comes to footwear, regularly putting out sneakers that instantly become the butt of a million Twitter jokes. This time, he released one of his classic silhouettes, the Curry 3, in a new dark brown leather that due to the color, perforation, and upholstery-like piping instantly had people far and wide comparing the shoes to the interior of a car.

And while we could easily spend all day discussing this particular pair of sneakers ourselves, it’s a job probably best left to the professional trolls of Twitter:

Steph is selling a PT Cruiser for your feet pic.twitter.com/QCfaTeB47W — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 9, 2017

Steph just gonna keep dropping sneakers that look like Oldsmobile arm rests — Bojan BossDonavic (@Mariannoo) April 9, 2017

Steph really out here selling the leather seats to an Acura pic.twitter.com/OodjQlyiqO — Errol Houser (@KingBoscoe) April 9, 2017

Steph sneakers come with a straight razor and barbasol? — Blankman (@iDame2Please) April 9, 2017

Steph Curry's new shoe looks like it's made out of the cover from Ben Franklin's Electricity journal. pic.twitter.com/lwueON8Ebq — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) April 9, 2017

steph dropped some air cockroaches pic.twitter.com/LdAooCtm8Y — weeze (@UncleWeezley) April 9, 2017

While opinions as to the attractiveness of these sneakers will of course differ, at least we can all agree that Curry’s kicks will always provide a good laugh.

What do you think of Curry’s new sneakers? Would you wear them? Sound off below!