Dolce & Gabbana Receiving Backlash for Dressing Melania Trump for Her White House Portrait – But the Designer Doesn’t Care

Some high-fashion designers have flat-out refused to dress First Lady Melania Trump (Tom Ford and Sophie Theallet). Some are open to it (Diane von Furstenberg and Tommy Hilfiger). And some need a bit more time to “see how it goes” (Christian Siriano). But Dolce & Gabbana’s Stefano Gabbana just made his choice very clear — he’s proud to dress Melania and doesn’t care if that means alienating customers because of it.

The debate started on Monday, after the White House released the first official portrait of Melania wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana blazer and 15-carat diamond engagement ring. Gabbana then captured Instagrammed her photo on his personal account writing, “#DGWomanBEAUTIFUL ❤❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump Thank you 🇺🇸❤❤❤ #madeinitaly🇮🇹” (He is Italian.)

#DGWoman BEAUTIFUL ❤❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump Thank you 🇺🇸❤❤❤ #madeinitaly🇮🇹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Soon, commenters started to weigh in. “So you have lost a follower, and worst, an admirer 😔” wrote _boyafraid_. Gabbana responded by saying, “@_boyafraid_ i don’t care!! Really ❤”

@_boyafraid_ even followed up by asking,” Really? 🤷🏻‍♂️ And Stefano wrote back, “@_boyafraid_ yes.”

When another commented, “Bye stefano,” Gabbana responded, “@beraemcclary bye bye ❤”

Another former fan, @mademoiselle.myriam, wrote, “The LGBT community have been fighting so hard against these people for their rights. How can you. Unfollow, boycott.” The designer fought back saying, “@mademoiselle.myriam vai a cagare!! Ti boicotto io la testa cretina,” the beginning of which translates to “go to hell.”

She followed up with him asking to speak in English, only to get the response: “@mademoiselle.myriam no!! Im italian.”

This is not the first time Gabbana has stood up to defend the First Lady of the United States for wearing his pieces, which he designs with Domenico Dolce. The designer previously Instagrammed—and thanked—Melania for wearing Dolce & Gabbana several times, including for a dinner in Mar-a-Lago dinner (below).

He also cheered when the First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, wore an off-the-shoulder black gown by his label. ”

❤❤❤ @ivankatrump woman mamma businesswoman wife all in one woman!!! ❤❤❤” he wrote.

Beautiful couple!!!! ❤❤❤❤❤ @ivankatrump woman mamma businesswoman wife all in one woman!!! ❤❤❤ A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Of course, the brand is not immune to controversy. In 2015, Dolce told Panorama magazine, “We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.” Celebrities boycotted the brand at the time. The pair apologized and the brand forged on.

What do you think of Melania’s official portrait?