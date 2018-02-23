Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Schroeder has never been afraid of telling it like it is (her podcast is called Straight Up with Stassi if you had any doubt) — especially when it comes to plastic surgery. She’s shared her breast reduction surgery scars, the effects of a chin implant and even her thoughts on Botox (she gets it done in the off-season) and now, she’s sharing her struggle with psoriasis.

In a recent Instagram story, the reality TV star posted a video makeup-free to show the effects of a psoriasis flare-up on her face.

“This psoriasis situation is not on fleek,” she said in the post, according to Bravo.com. “If anybody else suffers from this and gets it on their face, I’m with you.”

Earlier this season on Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder shared photos of her body halfway through her breast reduction procedure to go from a DDD to a regular D and called it “one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

She also made it a point to make sure her scars weren’t edited out of a photoshoot she did last year. “I was like ‘Don’t edit out my scars.’ They’re awesome. I like being myself and I feel that everyone should embrace themselves,” Schroeder told PEOPLE. “It’s a scar! Scars are pretty! It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that where it’s something to not be ashamed of.”