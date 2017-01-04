Sofia Richie Gets an 'L' Tattoo for Her Dad - and More Stars with Tiny Tribute Tats

Tons of stars are getting tattoos right now, but if you don’t look closely, you might miss their fresh ink. Lately, everyone from the KarJenner sisters to Selena Gomez to Sofia Richie are heading to the tattoo parlor (N.Y.C. artist JonBoy is a celeb favorite) and getting tiny tats with significant hidden meanings.

Richie’s only been 18 for four months, but the model is already building her own body art collection. In November, the star got the word “CLARITY” etched below her ear on the left side of her neck in small, spaced out letters (above) and the initials MBR for her brother Miles Brockman Richie on the inside of her thumb.

For my bobs @bobbyskallywags Love you @jonboytattoo A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 4, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

But she didn’t stop there! The 18-year-old just appeared on JonBoy’s Instagram account showing off her latest creation. This one: a tiny cursive “L” on the outside of her right ankle, as a tribute to her music legend father Lionel Richie.

Lionel @sofiarichie #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Like Richie, Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner and Gomez also got a single initial tattooed in a subtle spot to remember special people in their lives. Baldwin’s lowercase cursive “G” tattoo behind her left ear stands for “Georgia,” the daughter of Pastor Chad Veach and Julia Veach who was diagnosed with rare brain disorder, Lissencephaly, at four months old. The star connected with the pastor through the Zoe Church in L.A. and received this tattoo to honor the little girl (Ashley Benson and Justin Bieber got tattoos for her too).

g for georgia #hillsongnyc #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jun 16, 2015 at 9:12pm PDT

Gomez’s “G” tattoo behind her ear looks near-identical to Baldwin’s, but comes with a different story. While rumors floated around that this was actually a “J” for ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Gomez spoke out saying it represented her baby sister Gracie, born in 2013.

On the other hand, Kylie had no problem getting the letter “T” permanently put on her body as an ode to her longtime on-and-off boyfriend Tyga. Jenner just stepped out with the rapper revealing a teeny tiny “T” on the inner portion of her left ankle.

Last year, the 19-year-old got another tattoo of an initial – this time a small, squiggle-like “M” on the inside of one of her fingers – with her best friend Jordyn Woods, who received the same one to match. However, the girls have yet to reveal why exactly that particular letter holds special meaning to them.

M A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

Kylie’s not the only KarJenner loving the tiny tattoo trend. On top of her matching broken heart tattoo that she got with BFF Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner got another one (saying “MEOW”) that’s hidden on the inside of her bottom lip.

meow @kendalljenner #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

How do you feel about these tiny tattoos that hold big meanings to stars?