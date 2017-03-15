Stars Can’t Stop Wearing Gigi Hadid’s Designs for Tommy Hilfiger

As a model, we already knew Gigi Hadid could move merch – there’s a reason she’s been tapped for countless ad campaigns (and frequently asked to pose without pants). But as a designer, the jury was still out on whether she could create a collaboration that would wind up being worn by fans and famous people alike, à la Victoria Beckham. However, her second round of designs for Tommy Hilfiger has arrived (after a multi-city rollout tour that included a runway show in L.A. and parties in London, Paris and Milan) and we can definitively say it’s a hit. Tommy Hilfiger himself praised her style and her modeling talent, and items sold out almost instantaneously even before they officially launched.

Of course, if you’re a celebrity, the rules don’t apply to you – and that includes getting your hands on items that ordinary people can’t track down (Yeezys, anyone?). Stars including Elizabeth Banks, Lady Gaga and more have been seen in the TommyxGigi designs. But if you’re feeling serious fashion FOMO, we’ve got good news: These items are restocked and ready for purchase on some of your favorite websites, so you can start shopping – and channeling your inner Hadid – ASAP.

Elizabeth Banks not only loves the bright, bold vibes of her two-piece skirt set, but she also loves how comfortable it is.

Buy It! TommyxGigi patchwork top, $99.50; macys.com and TommyxGigi patchwork skirt, $188; asos.com

Woke up to this!!!! Seeing people I love, & who inspire me, wear my clothes is one of the most special and heartwarming feelings in the world.. U IN THIS @TOMMYxGIGI JACKET MADE MY DAY @ladygaga ❤❤❤❣️ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Lady Gaga attended the runway show to support her friend – and obviously ordered this patchwork jacket right off the runway.

Buy It! TommyxGigi denim bomber jacket, $406; asos.com

Apparently the winning formula for this military-green peacoat is to pair it with cool pants and a classic bag (as also modeled by Gigi herself).

Buy It! TommyxGigi wool peacoat, $349.99; tommyhilfiger.com

Taylor Swift was an early adopter of her friend’s line, picking a maxi in this preppy print (which you can still buy in blouse form).

Buy It! TommyxGigi nautical print blouse, $31.49; macys.com

And of course, no one is a better brand representative for her line than Gigi herself, who is constantly seen out and about in the pieces – though we think this bodysuit, branded with her name, is most true to her own personal style.

Buy It! TommyxGigi anchor logo bodysuit, $76.50; asos.com

Shop more TommyxGigi here and tell us: Which look are you loving most?