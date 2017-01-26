14 Genius Beauty Tips That Stars Stole from Their Parents

PROTECT YOUR SKIN

According to the Hills alum, it's never too early to start taking precautions against signs of aging. "A lot of people turn to getting surgery, but if you prevent [skin damage] before it gets to that point, you won’t have to do it,” Audrina Patridge told PEOPLE. “So I wear sunblock, I moisturize, and I wash [my face] on a daily and nightly basis.” The key, her mom told her, is to be a vigilant moisturizer. “[My mom] taught us to always moisturize,” Patridge said. “After you get out of the shower in the morning, moisturize your elbows, your knees and your hands because they get really dark and chapped and you can tell. So it’s really important to hydrate your skin and drink a lot of water.”