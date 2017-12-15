Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Most Showstopping Style Moments, from the Red Carpet to Your Closet

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

As one of the most anticipated movies of 2017, everyone has been buzzing about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including the fashion industry. Not only did the stars include winks to the film (from little details, like Daisy Ridley’s star brooches at the film’s London photocall, to cosmically huge nods) in their red carpet style, but tons of designers were inspired by the film to recreate special capsule collections dedicated to a galaxy far, far away. Before you get in line for the film tonight, get caught up on the most major red carpet moments and the capsule collections you’ll want to shop to show your Jedi pride.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The star of the film, Daisy Ridley, played up the celestial theme at the movie’s world premiere in L.A. by wearing literal stars on her strapless Monse dress with carwash style skirt.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lupita Nyongo’s stylist Micaela Erlanger told PeopleStyle she picked this Halpern dress for the star at the L.A. premiere because she “brought the galaxy with her!”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Everett

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd attended and paid tribute to her late mom with a braided updo reminiscent of the one Princess Leia wore in Episode IX.

New addition to the cast Kelly Marie Tran wore a pair of Christian Louboutins designed with her character in mind to the film’s L.A. premiere and happily showed them off.

And at the European premiere in London, Ridley took some shoe-spiration from her character Rey in a Christian Louboutin PVC sandal with sparkly heel and lace-up ankle straps, which is actually a part of a larger collection Louboutin designed for the launch of the film.

Christian Louboutin

The storied shoe designer created a commemorative four-piece collection honoring four of the film’s heroines including Rey (Daisy Ridley) with a clear sandal with brown ankle strap, Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern) with a purple pointy-toe pump, Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) with a metallic curved-heel pump and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) with a gold ankle-strap sandal.

To get a pair for yourself, head to charitybuzz.com/StarWars where a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Rag & Bone

Another high-profile brand, Rag & Bone, created a line of apparel and accessories that gives cute nods to the film and references the movie’s theme of opposing powers between the light and dark side. While just about every single piece is sold out (you can still grab these boots!) it did get the approval of the man himself, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who attended the launch event.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Top 10 Most Stylish Stars of 2017

Columbia

Columbia designed a limited-edition collection of Star Wars-inspired coats to add some cool to your winter wardrobe. You can channel Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia Organa in strikingly-similar coats and parkas that the brand said are “durable enough to withstand a Wampa attack and warmer than a tauntan.” While all three styles are sold out online, you can check the inventory in a store near you.

Clarks

Clarks designed a women’s and girls’ collection of Nature V boots called, “Force of Nature” to celebrate the film’s positive female role model, Rey. The boots are available for $160 for women and $120 for girls at clarksusa.com now.

‘I Didn’t Really Know What I Was Auditioning for’ Says Lupita Nyong’o on Her ‘Star Wars’ Audition

Asos

Asos created both women’s casual wear and red-carpet worthy pieces, plus a menswear line that all give subtle nods to the film. The mens line features asymmetric shapes and ticker-tape trims inspired directly from the movie while the women’s features comfy knits with graphic BB-8 tees to a galaxy-printed dress.

Torrid

Courtesy Torrid

Torrid also designed a mix of fancy and casual pieces, with a Star Wars line ranging from print PJs (so you can go to bed dreaming of a galaxy far far away) to a Princess Leia-inspired cape and Kylo Ren skater dress. You’ll find every type of clothing inspired by every character in this collection.

State Bags

And finally, State Bags created a special collection of bags inspired by all your favorite characters in the movie. There are Darth Vader & Storm Troopers backpacks, C-3PO & R2-D2 designs and Princess Leia & Ewok prints.

What are you most excited to buy first?

SaveSave